From Civic with love

When the pandemic was locking many of us down, our capital city decided to create many stations located throughout the city and region so many of the population could still enjoy the site of these beautiful flowers.

In out post pandemic world, the Floriade festival #Floriade 2022 has stared again although many people have seemed to have forgotten these beautiful islands that are in full bloom _ I managed to capture once such collection not far form the centre of the city - how lovely is this!