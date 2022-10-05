Previous
spring at Tulip Tops by mortman60
spring at Tulip Tops

So many tourists checking out the tulips that they tend to forget to look u and see the wonderful colour of the other varieties offered by many trees in spring - thought you might enjoy this before the spring rains come!!!
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Mortman

@mortman60
Anita W
So lovely to see Spring colours and the sunburst in your part of the world as we go into Autumn.
October 5th, 2022  
Mortman ace
@anitaw thanks- we now have the spring rain, and the green is now returning to the landscape. It is a wonderful feeling
October 5th, 2022  
