Photo 373
spring at Tulip Tops
So many tourists checking out the tulips that they tend to forget to look u and see the wonderful colour of the other varieties offered by many trees in spring - thought you might enjoy this before the spring rains come!!!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
0
Anita W
So lovely to see Spring colours and the sunburst in your part of the world as we go into Autumn.
October 5th, 2022
Mortman
ace
@anitaw
thanks- we now have the spring rain, and the green is now returning to the landscape. It is a wonderful feeling
October 5th, 2022
