Molonglo river flooding

Went out with the children today as there was a break in the down pour which has inundated the east coast of this country - We have definitely entered spring with beautiful colours from all the flora as well as the rains. Apparently, this year we will have a wet summer due to El Nina.

This is a photograph of the Molonglo river flooding our local road and will be under water for quite a while according to the Met.

My children wanted to see it not because it is flooding but the number of spiders that are moving to higher ground

They have named this 'Spider Bay' and love watching how nature has swung into operation with all the insect species

I grabbed this quick shot using a long exposure to emphasis the quick and strong flow of the Molonglo river.