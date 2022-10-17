Postcards_letters_52Frames comp

Postcards today fulfil a personal touch, unlike the clinical email or Facebook message addressed to thousands – it’s a personal thought to you! – it’s so cool; cool stamps and cool postmarks from around the world, usually with the date included in the postmark containing personal stories and antidotes of people from far flung places

My wife belongs to a postcard community where she sends Australian cards to others around the world who reply in kind – as you can see, this small selection from her vast collection includes letters from China, Russia (before the war), Taiwan, Germany, and Finland. Each card has a unique story about each person and country from which they come. It makes you warm and fuzzy inside to know that a stranger has given something of him and her to treasure in life_ A truly personal touch!

