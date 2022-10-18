silo art Harden

This artwork by acclaimed Mongolian street artist, Heesco, is a must-see when visiting Harden-Murrumburrah.

The artwork on the former Murrumburrah flour mill is the 46th work of art on the silo trail. The image depicts the mill's history and the golden grain that delivered prosperity to the region.

The original flour mill was completed in 1865. In 1919, a major fire occurred on-site, and from 1919-1922 the flour mill complex was rebuilt, including the building of the concrete twin silos within the complex.

