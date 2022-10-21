Previous
Overcast by mortman60
Overcast

Standing out on an overcast and grey ending to the day is our national Carillion lit up in blue to commemorate #antipovertyweek2022
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Mortman

@mortman60
