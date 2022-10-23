The Flooding river

This is Ngunnawal Land. Canberra is Ngunnawal land. This is the Cotter River named after an early convict/settler in the area Garrett Cotter.

The river rises on the eastern slopes of the Brindabella Ranges in the south-west of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), within Namadgi National Park, and flows generally north, joined by six minor tributaries, including Paddy’s River, before reaching its confluence with the Murrumbidgee River, near Casuarina Sands, west of the suburb of Weston Creek.

Having had so much rain, the river is busting its banks. This photograph captures the moment of the flooding.

