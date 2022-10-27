Rapid flowing river

From one perspective, its stopped raining but the water is still continuing to flow through the system. This will take time for the watersheds impact/influence to reduce the amount of rain and ground flow entering the river systems of this country. So, at this time of writing, rivers are still continuing to rise and flood. Eventually, this will ease.

The bad news, we have more cold fronts and rain on its way to the east coast over the next week or so, this situation will continue to plague the nation until the middle of November.

In the meantime, I will be out documenting what is happening to show the massive power and strength this force of nature is determined to demonstrate. Let's all stay safe and look after each other.