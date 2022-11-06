Lego Connoisseurs

Looking at some domestic Chaos. I thought this week I would submit a photo that is part of a series documenting the life of my children – it has been chaos; it is chaos specially when it comes to that word that every parent fears – LEGO. Is it unpredictableness, I’m afraid not but it is when you step on a piece in the middle of the dead of night and great pain follows – every parent has experienced this!

We have very little room in our place and as my two girls are growing, so does the collection of toys and LEGO.



I think the mature strategy is to photograph, record their time playing and enjoying this age of innocence – one day it will all change, and I will want it all back – trust me on this one!