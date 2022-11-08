National Carillion_Ukraine support

During the week, our government through the National Capital Authority in Canberra decides to illuminate some of our unique pieces of architecture for particular causes/issues.

This is a photo of the national Carillion, which on every first Sunday of the month is lit up in a blue and yellow symbolising the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a demonstration/support for the Ukrainian people.

I think this is the first time that I think that I caught this monument looking so beautiful with a very emotive message for the people of the world.

And when you do view this photo, take some time out to reflect upon the war in Europe.