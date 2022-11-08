Previous
National Carillion_Ukraine support by mortman60
National Carillion_Ukraine support

During the week, our government through the National Capital Authority in Canberra decides to illuminate some of our unique pieces of architecture for particular causes/issues.
This is a photo of the national Carillion, which on every first Sunday of the month is lit up in a blue and yellow symbolising the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a demonstration/support for the Ukrainian people.
I think this is the first time that I think that I caught this monument looking so beautiful with a very emotive message for the people of the world.
And when you do view this photo, take some time out to reflect upon the war in Europe.
8th November 2022

Mortman

@mortman60
