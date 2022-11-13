Previous
Next
Kawasaki_bike_manafold by mortman60
Photo 392

Kawasaki_bike_manafold

Roaring into the carpark , on his Kawasaki bike – you just see the biker so considering our brief, I took that moment to approach him and looked at the detail on his beautiful bike .So I moved closer and noticed the beautiful emblem and the great lines surrounding it ..This is a Kawasaki Vulcan Voyager made in 2010 _ a bike made for cruising the open road – I loved the detail on this motorcycle. He calls it ‘Tuvok’-can anybody guess why or the reference? one day I’ll hit him for a ride when I build up the courage!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise