Photo 394
Lake Burley Griffin
A landscape view of Lake Burley Griffin at the centre of the Australian National capital city of Canberra. What a beautiful city we live in!
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
394
photos
17
followers
35
following
107% complete
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
30th May 2020 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
