Birds_of_Marist_

Caught this little fella jumping around. He just stood there waiting for me to take his portrait.



The Australian magpie (Gymnorhina tibicen) is a black and white passerine bird native to Australia and southern New Guinea. Although once considered to be three separate species, it is now considered to be one, with nine recognised subspecies.

The Australian magpie prefers open areas such as grassland, fields and residential areas such as parks, gardens, golf courses, and streets, with scattered trees or forest nearby. Birds nest and shelter in trees but forage mainly on the ground in these open areas. It has also been recorded in mature pine plantations; birds only occupy rainforest and wet sclerophyll forest in the vicinity of cleared areas. And if there is a school about where it can forage for discarded food, there is a high chance of a colony existing in this environment.

Didn't get too close as he looked like he had a little bit of attitude.

