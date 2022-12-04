Sign up
Photo 401
Catching a break
Photographing in the garden and taking in the beautiful landscape, this little chap dropped in and just sat there. I think he/she wanted to be photographed. As soon as I said, 'got it'', it just flew off-My first dragon fly for the season!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
0
0
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
401
photos
17
followers
35
following
109% complete
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Views
6
365
NIKON Z 7
Taken
4th December 2022 4:00pm
