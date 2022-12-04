Previous
Next
Catching a break by mortman60
Photo 401

Catching a break

Photographing in the garden and taking in the beautiful landscape, this little chap dropped in and just sat there. I think he/she wanted to be photographed. As soon as I said, 'got it'', it just flew off-My first dragon fly for the season!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise