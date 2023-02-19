Previous
Next
Abandoned by mortman60
Photo 414

Abandoned

Echoes of the past - Urbanisation and gentrification tend to sweep the past away although now and again, you come across evidence from our past. In the Kingston Foreshore of Canberra there is a place that now seems desolate and forgotten - an abandoned seat with the lamp and what was once a sign of some sort, to indicate that there are passengers waiting. For the #52frames_competition we had to use a chair as the focus for our story. This was a story about people and place. A place now forgotten, of ghosts in a place, reminding us of what life was once like for people of the Kingston Foreshore in Canberra.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Mortman

@mortman60
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise