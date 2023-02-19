Abandoned

Echoes of the past - Urbanisation and gentrification tend to sweep the past away although now and again, you come across evidence from our past. In the Kingston Foreshore of Canberra there is a place that now seems desolate and forgotten - an abandoned seat with the lamp and what was once a sign of some sort, to indicate that there are passengers waiting. For the #52frames_competition we had to use a chair as the focus for our story. This was a story about people and place. A place now forgotten, of ghosts in a place, reminding us of what life was once like for people of the Kingston Foreshore in Canberra.