Dreaming of red by mortman60
Dreaming of red

Our National Carillon was decorated in red this week as a way to raise awareness of heart valve disease week. I decided to create an abstract view of a Canberra icon.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Mortman

@mortman60
Babs ace
Wow this is amazing. huge fav.
February 21st, 2023  
