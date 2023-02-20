Sign up
Photo 414
Dreaming of red
Our National Carillon was decorated in red this week as a way to raise awareness of heart valve disease week. I decided to create an abstract view of a Canberra icon.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Tags
#heartvalvediseaseawarenessweek
Babs
ace
Wow this is amazing. huge fav.
February 21st, 2023
