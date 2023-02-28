Previous
Reflections of a bridge by mortman60
Reflections of a bridge

Have started to experiment with looking at the world in an abstract way - this is Kings Avenue in Canberra past the National Carillon over Lake Burley Griffin.....I think this landscape lends itself to this type of abstract photography.
Mortman

@mortman60
