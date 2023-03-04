Previous
Balloons on the horizon by mortman60
Photo 419

Balloons on the horizon

Out and about early morning with a friend I think the Canberra Balloons are preparing for the Ballon spectacular over the next coming weeks.
I grabbed this quick pic on the foreshore.
4th March 2023

Mortman

@mortman60
