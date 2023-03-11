A couple of lovers

During the Canberran Enlighten festival this fortnight I managed to snap a mural either painted or drawn on the front wall of the National portrait Gallery - two lovers coming together - thought I would take the angle where the two lovers have come together and as a result are forming a heart of love.

I thought I would take a close up photograph to emphasise the look and depth of love between them.

The amazing aspect of this is that many people have been visiting and spending time looking at other enlighten exhibitions and yet walk straight past this one - I thought this was one of the better offerings.

I just love the story in this mural.