John Gorton statue

The sculpture is located outside The John Gorton Building, also referred to as the Gorton Building and formerly the Administrative Building, is a heritage listed government office located within the Parliamentary Triangle in Canberra, Australia. The office building is the administrative headquarters of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

The sculpture is of the Right Honourable Sir John Grey Gorton, GCMG, AC, CH (1911-2002) who served as Australia’s 19th Prime Minister from 1968 to 1971.

The Liberal Party Room elected Gorton leader following Harold Holt’s disappearance and John McEwen’s transitional Prime Ministership. Gorton became the only Australian senator to assume the highest office. In a by-election shortly thereafter, he won Holt’s House of Representatives seat

he defined his political credo as following: to create ‘a world in which meanness and poverty, tyranny and hate, have no existence’. I would have like to have known him a little better as a leader as I was only 9 or 10 when he was in office.

Melbourne based Sculptor Lis Johnson was commissioned to sculpt a full-size bronze work of Gorton. Lis has recently been in the news with the unveiling of a sculpture of Dames Tangney and Lyons which is located near the MoAD terrace on International Women’s Day. This is one of my favourite sculptures in Canberra. You can sit down opposite the statute and almost feel that you are talking to the great man. It is quite an experience. Recently, some one during an evening of enjoying the sights of the Enlighten Festival, decide to bequest Sir John with a scarf to keep him warm during some of the cold evenings whilst the festival is on. Only in Canberra!

