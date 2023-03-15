Bogon Moths on Parliament House

So many people photographing so many balloons and lit up buildings near the foreshore that they have seemly forgotten about our national parliament’s contribution to the festivities. Here, I captured a surreal scene with someone watching the bogon moths flying around garden. Eggpicnic are artists passionate about the environment and conservation. This is the work of Canberra based designers Egg picnic (Camila De Gregorio and Chris Macaluso) who have created several animated scenes featuring birds and trees found in the parliamentary gardens projected onto the parliamentary building. Well worth a viewing on your travels around the Enlighten festivities.