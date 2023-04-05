The rocks area in Sydney

Sharing the night vista of Sydney and its city skyline on the harbour - what a magical place at night.

this is the Rocks area on the foreshore. The Rocks became established shortly after the colony's formation in 1788. It was known as Tallawoladah by the Cadigal people.

The original buildings were first traditional vernacular houses, of wattle and daub, with thatched roofs, and later of local sandstone, from which the area derives its name.

From the earliest history of the settlement, the area had a reputation as a slum and the arriving convicts' side of town, often frequented by visiting sailors and prostitutes.