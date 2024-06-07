artist_mucisian

From the series of intimate portraits featuring prominent locals of Canberra – This is Moozy. He is the lead singer /songwriter and creator of the band, ‘The Royal Belgian Conspiracy’. Moozy, who started out as a jazz musician, always preferred indie folk and alt-country music. When he was a young child, he moved from Belgium to Australia with his family and grew up in Canberra. Now, he spends his time between Canberra and Melbourne. You can find these guys on Facebook and Spotify and are quite well known around the traps.

The band members include Matt Nightingale (which I have already featured) on bass and double bass, and Tedd Nugent on drums and percussion.

So where does he draw his influences from – here is a long list for you to check out - The Lumineers, The National, Bon Iver, Angus & Julia Stone, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Milk Carton Kids, Ryan Adams, Justin Townes Earle, Ray La Montagne, Damien Jurado, S. Carey, Damien Rice, Gillian Welch, The Be Good Tanyas, Iron and Wine, Sufjan Stevens, Ben Howard, and The Avett Brothers.

So where did the name come from – it relates to his Belgium identity and heritage – there is some ‘distant ‘connection to royalty. However, the word 'Conspiracy' was added just to make it sound cool. Probably just to keep people guessing.

