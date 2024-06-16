Previous
IMG_5521 copy by mortman60
5 / 365

IMG_5521 copy

This week @52frames we're celebrating Happy Abstract Week! I decided to dive into the world of orbs, pushing abstract art to its peak. Inspired by the pattern of a cushion, I imagined how it might look after indulging in some of our local tavern's sweet ales, a traditional Friday night treat after work. Using Photoshop, I created this abstract image. Following in Picasso's footsteps, who once said that you start with something real and then strip away all traces of reality, I found this hidden abstract wonder in this everyday object. I challenge you to take a long look at this pillow—if you dare!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Mortman

@mortman60
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise