IMG_5521 copy

This week @52frames we're celebrating Happy Abstract Week! I decided to dive into the world of orbs, pushing abstract art to its peak. Inspired by the pattern of a cushion, I imagined how it might look after indulging in some of our local tavern's sweet ales, a traditional Friday night treat after work. Using Photoshop, I created this abstract image. Following in Picasso's footsteps, who once said that you start with something real and then strip away all traces of reality, I found this hidden abstract wonder in this everyday object. I challenge you to take a long look at this pillow—if you dare!