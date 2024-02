Beach days _ Enjoying Golden Beach !

Thought I would make this my photo for this day as modified it for showing - The holidays were the escape we needed from Canberra as we journeyed to one of the most southern regions of Australia, basking in the golden shores of Victoria's pristine beaches. This photograph shows my children amidst the breathtaking landscape, enjoying the almost untouched beauty of the coastline- my two girls children revelled in this opportunity of having an entire beach to themselves.