Lake George

Lake George is a special kind of lake because it doesn't have any rivers or oceans where its water flows out. It's been around for a super long time, like more than a million years! At first, tiny streams used to drain into the Yass River, but then something big happened. The land around Lake George moved a lot, and a big crack formed, blocking the streams and creating the lake. During past Ice Ages, the lake was even bigger and deeper!

But guess what? Recently, it seems like Lake George is getting fuller. You'd think that when we have less rain, the lake would shrink, right? But that's not happening. It's kind of confusing with the weather these days.

Despite lots of ideas about why the lake changes, studies show that it fills up and dries out just because of rain and evaporation. Lately, there's been more unseasonal rain, and the lake is the fullest it's been in years. If this keeps up, especially with the unpredictable weather, one thing's for sure: it's because we've had a really rainy summer.