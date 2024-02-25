Previous
Stix lifesavers by mortmanphotography
27 / 365

Stix lifesavers

This is not like my usual postings - While I was @ home , the kids went shopping and brought home something interesting – Lifesavers Stix! These are flavoured tubes with fizzy sherbet inside, made by an Australian company. When I poured them out, they looked like a collection of grubs you might find under a fallen tree.
Here was some photography potential but not the grubs, of course! So, I decided to use them for a studio shoot.

For this week's challenge,( as I also belong to a global photographic competition called 52Frames), I picked two colours from the colour wheel: red and green. I also wanted to add some fun to the shoot by experimenting with special effects and doing some close-up work. The red colour really stood out, and it made for an interesting study.
I'm happy to report that the sweets (or grubs) had all but disappeared by the next morning!

Mark

@mortmanphotography
