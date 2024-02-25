Stix lifesavers

This is not like my usual postings - While I was @ home , the kids went shopping and brought home something interesting – Lifesavers Stix! These are flavoured tubes with fizzy sherbet inside, made by an Australian company. When I poured them out, they looked like a collection of grubs you might find under a fallen tree.

Here was some photography potential but not the grubs, of course! So, I decided to use them for a studio shoot.



For this week's challenge,( as I also belong to a global photographic competition called 52Frames), I picked two colours from the colour wheel: red and green. I also wanted to add some fun to the shoot by experimenting with special effects and doing some close-up work. The red colour really stood out, and it made for an interesting study.

I'm happy to report that the sweets (or grubs) had all but disappeared by the next morning!



