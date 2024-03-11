Previous
Balloons by mortmanphotography
31 / 365

Balloons

I decided to go out early to see the hot air balloons in Canberra. There were lots of people out taking photos and sightseeing early in the morning (the traffic was crazy!), especially around the main part of the lake. I think the Balloon Spectacular has been a great success. Instead of going to Commonwealth Bridge, we went to Weston Park to see if we could have a different experience. It was amazing! The arboretum provided the perfect background—it was just something different and really special.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow amazing shot fav
March 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's a great shot with the Arboretum a perfect backdrop. I love the gloomy sky that makes the colours of the balloon really standout
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise