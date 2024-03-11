Balloons

I decided to go out early to see the hot air balloons in Canberra. There were lots of people out taking photos and sightseeing early in the morning (the traffic was crazy!), especially around the main part of the lake. I think the Balloon Spectacular has been a great success. Instead of going to Commonwealth Bridge, we went to Weston Park to see if we could have a different experience. It was amazing! The arboretum provided the perfect background—it was just something different and really special.