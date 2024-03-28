Previous
Rival sisters at the pool by mortmanphotography
Rival sisters at the pool

Sister rivalry at the pool - a great portrait of my girls enjoying the last moments of summer and giving each other a hard time. Look how serious and angry they are - it really tells a story
28th March 2024

Mark

@mortmanphotography
