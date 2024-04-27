Previous
Gentleman from India by mortmanphotography
40 / 365

Gentleman from India

From the intimate portraits series of local personalities in Canberra. I photographed this gentleman from India who attended the Sierra Leone independence ceremony in Whitlam yesterday.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise