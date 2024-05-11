Christopher William

In Manuka, at any time of day or night, hundreds of pedestrians pass by individuals "coal biting" on the sidewalks. Some of these individuals may be rough sleepers, while others might be trying to gather some money before returning to temporary, overcrowded housing. They come with cardboard signs, sit quietly staring at the concrete, or engage vocally with passersby.

In this series highlighting remarkable individuals in Canberra, we meet Christopher William. He is unemployed, has limited education, faces developmental challenges, and lives in a homeless shelter. Christopher begs for food and money to support his family. "Until people actually get out there and talk to homeless people and understand the stories behind them, there will be a stigma," says many care agencies operating in our region.

People experiencing homelessness often have complex needs, including drug use, trauma, mental health issues, and domestic violence. Yet, their fundamental need for housing is central to their challenges. "If you assist people to be less poor, they are no longer in poverty. If you put a roof over their head, they are no longer homeless," it is stated.

While various organisations work to help people experiencing homelessness with complex needs, Christopher firmly believes that the first step is to provide secure, affordable housing. "Put a roof over people’s head, it’s the beginning of the solution “, and a pathway to end poverty. However, here is the thing, we all live in a developed country in the 21st Century with a high standard of living compared to the rest of the world, why do we still have people begging in the streets? Why can’t we afford to look after everyone in our society?

