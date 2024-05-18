Victoria in the mirror BW

Another picture in the series of intimate portraits which was part of the @52frames competition – this one is a little close to home. This is my daughters reflection – checking out how she has changed so much in such a short amount of time – no longer a little girl, she is transitioning into a vibrant young woman – a rare moment in time which she allowed me to capture for which I am grateful – every moment I spend with the girls is a bonus as this time will never come again – to be treated as a real treasure #reflections #portraits #portrait #portraitphotography #portraitpage #momentsintime #moments #momentsofmine #bwphotography #bw #bwphoto #mychildren #mychildrenaremylife #myphotography