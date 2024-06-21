The church in our local parish

Tonight, I thought I would have some creative fun. At the outset, I would like to declare that I am an atheist, although I was christened and raised in the Anglican faith,- ( really as many catholic mates refer to me as a splinter.....see the history of the Tudors , Chapter 5 ‘The Lust of a King’). This is St. Paul's Church, an Anglican church in the suburb of Griffith in Canberra, Australia. It was founded in 1939 and is part of the Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn. The church is known for its unique design, which mixes Gothic and Art Deco styles. It’s listed in the Australian Capital Territory Heritage Register because of its special architecture. St. Paul's was the first place in Australia to have a combination organ and has the only unrestricted set of bells in the area. It was the first Anglican church built after Canberra became the national capital, with St. John's in Reid being much older, from 1845. St. Paul's is the first Anglican parish in South Canberra. You can find it on the corner of Canberra Avenue and Captain Cook Crescent, near Manuka Oval and the Manuka shops. _ I thought I’d add some theatrics to this lovey piece of architecture in Manuka.