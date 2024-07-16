Previous
The tree on the ridge
The tree on the ridge

We must always remember: This is Ngunnawal country. Canberra is Ngunnawal country. This picture is entitled - The tree on the Ridge’ and is part of the Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve, a 387-hectare protected area in the south-eastern part of the Woden Valley. It connects with Mount Mugga Mugga and Wanniassa Hills nature reserves and offers great views of urban Canberra. Sections of the reserve's south-eastern part were added in 2012 and 2014.
The reserve is part of a large landscape of wooded areas that provide a corridor for wildlife movement. This corridor stretches through to New South Wales in the east, the Murrumbidgee River in the west, and southern ACT through Tuggeranong Hill and Rob Roy Range nature reserves. I have a deep appreciation and love for the Australian landscape and its remarkable and unique natural features
Mark

Suzanne ace
Oh goodness, that is wonderful. And I know where it is and your love of country is really expressed in the photo.
July 16th, 2024  
