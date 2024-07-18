The choreographer

Let us never forget – Canberra is Ngunnawal country. I thought I would approach this from a different perspective and feature some of the key personalities behind the scenes who none the less have contributed quite significantly to Bangarra’s current season - mainly the Choreographers who are responsible for the creation of the production of HORIZONS now showing in Canberra.

This is second of two posts- This is Sani Townson.

The Bangarra Dance Company has been encouraging the talents for a new generation in the areas of storytelling, designing, dancing and choreography through a program called Dance Clan which has inspired Sani to create and choreograph an original work.

Sani studied at NAISDA from 1996 to 2000 and danced with Bangarra from 2001 to 2006. He has a lot of experience. Since leaving Bangarra, he has worked with SBS, NITV, and ABC, and collaborated with Gondwana Voices, Sydney Children’s Choir, QANTAS, Leigh Warren & Dancers, Insite Arts, and NAISDA Dance College.

Sani has choreographed for Christine Anu, Felix Riebel, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sean Choolburra, and Electric Fields. In 2020, Sani returned to Bangarra as the Youth Programs Coordinator while creating his own interactive children’s show, Lagaw Mabaygal (Ailan ppl).

I’m in awe of his energy and incredible depth of talent. He, like Deborah, is a passionate advocate for the arts community in our country. Currently, he is touring with Bangarra and choreographing the opening part of "HORIZONS" Performance.

The Bangarra Dance Company program ‘Horizon’ opens with, Saibailayg (Saibai Islander) - Sani Townson expands his acclaimed work Kulka, which makes for a thrilling opening piece paying homage to Sani’s grandfather and his Torres Strait heritage

To those reading this, don’t panic, "HORIZONS" finishes in Canberra tonight and will tour in Queensland in August and Victoria from late August to early September with this presentation so keep your eyes open for notification or visit 2024 Season | Bangarra