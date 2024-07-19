Choreographer

Canberra is Ngunnawal country. The focus here is on the key personalities behind Bangarra’s current season, particularly the choreographers of the production "HORIZONS" now showing in Canberra.

"HORIZONS" is a cross-cultural collaboration exploring country and spirits, featuring work from Māori choreographer Moss Te Ururangi Patterson. A pioneering collaboration that merges two distinct cultural dance techniques.

"HORIZONS" is showing at the Canberra Theatre until July 20 and will tour in Queensland in August and Victoria from late August to early September.

I managed to catch up with Deborah Brown, a key choreographer for "HORIZONS," who has a diverse heritage, including the Wakaid Clan from Badu Island, the Meriam people of Murray Island in the Torres Strait, and Scottish roots. There is so much to this person. I managed to convince her to sit for a portrait and talk about her vast experience. I only wish I had more time to sit and discuss all her adventures. I was totally mesmerised about what she had achieved and what she wants to do.

In short, Deborah has over 15 years of experience in dance and theatre and recently earned a master’s degree in Screen Directing from AFTRS. She started her choreography and directing career in 2013 with a short dance film called "Dive" and created another piece, "I.B.I.S.," in 2015.

Deborah's highlights with Bangarra include performances in Mer Island, Yirrkala, New York, and Paris. She has done other things outside of Bangarra in the theatre. I found I was totally caught up in her vast experience in the arts. She is a passionate advocate for the arts community in our country. Currently, she is touring with Bangarra and choreographing part of "HORIZONS." Performance.