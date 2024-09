I absolutely love being a part of @52frames_competition , and I’ve been having such a great time exploring the fusion of Photoshop and photography. It’s an amazing way to push your creative boundaries. This week’s challenge focused on using Photoshop to create a levitation scene, which was both exciting and challenging. I happened to catch my daughter during her morning meditation at sunrise, sitting on her favourite cushion, and decided to add a little twist to the moment. I hope you enjoy it!