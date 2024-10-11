National Arboretum Canberra looking towards Civic

National Arboretum Canberra – a breathtaking gem in the heart of the Canberran landscape. This stunning photograph captures the sweeping beauty of the Arboretum, looking from Dairy Farmers Hill towards Civic with its rolling hills, sculpted forests, and the iconic Telstra Tower rising in the distance.

Did you know the Arboretum is home to over 44,000 trees from more than 100 countries? Many of these species are rare or endangered, carefully cultivated across 94 distinct forests. It’s not just a space for trees—it’s a living museum of biodiversity and a powerful example of environmental restoration after the devastating 2003 Canberra bushfires.

With panoramic views of Lake Burley Griffin, walking trails, and award-winning architecture like the Village Centre and the National Bonsai and Penjing Collection, the Arboretum invites you to reflect, explore, and reconnect with nature