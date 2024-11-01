Hanah

I always try to provide some context with my photographs - Continuing with a series of intimate portraits from my work environment –

This is Hannah Urwin. Inspired by the May Queen from Midsommar, Hannah’s costume was a labour of love, taking 15 hours and 24 bags of flowers to create.

Hannah is a science teacher who loves going all out to bring joy and creativity to her workplace.

For her, Halloween is a special time when adults can get silly, step into new characters, and spread a little happiness.

The feminist themes of Midsommar resonate deeply with her, making this costume a celebration of strength, creativity, and connection.

It has been a joy seeing everyone’s reactions!