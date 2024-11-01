Previous
Hanah by mortmanphotography
123 / 365

Hanah

I always try to provide some context with my photographs - Continuing with a series of intimate portraits from my work environment –
This is Hannah Urwin. Inspired by the May Queen from Midsommar, Hannah’s costume was a labour of love, taking 15 hours and 24 bags of flowers to create.
Hannah is a science teacher who loves going all out to bring joy and creativity to her workplace.
For her, Halloween is a special time when adults can get silly, step into new characters, and spread a little happiness.
The feminist themes of Midsommar resonate deeply with her, making this costume a celebration of strength, creativity, and connection.
It has been a joy seeing everyone’s reactions!
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise