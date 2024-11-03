Previous
experimenting with my model, my daughter by mortmanphotography
experimenting with my model, my daughter

Why do I take portraits? Because people are endlessly fascinating. I love getting to know them, discovering their true selves—and the best portraits don’t just reveal the person in front of the lens; they also reflect the person behind it—me! I am a bit of risk taker with the camera
Recently, I’ve been experimenting with different lenses and lighting conditions, exploring how they can create unique effects. My wonderful model on standby, my beautiful daughter, Victoria, has been great in helping me capture some intriguing shots. I’m excited to keep experimenting and seeing what new perspectives we can create together. Here’s one of my favourite spontaneous portraits, capturing a glimpse of her many moods as she navigates her teenage years.
3rd November 2024

Mark

@mortmanphotography
Suzanne ace
Thanks for telling us about your portraiture experiments and I lov ethis multi exposure (?) of your daughter
November 5th, 2024  
Mark
@ankers70 yes it is - thanks very much - now one of my favourites
November 5th, 2024  
