This is Tom

From an intimate series of portraits taken around Canberra – This is Tom, wandering Civic with his mates Mo and Gavin on a sunny October morning. They were full of laughter, soaking up the day, and even agreed to pose for a quick shot on a particularly hot morning.

But looking into Tom’s face, there’s more than just youthful humour. There’s a thoughtful intensity, the kind that suggests a deeper scepticism about the world around him. Tom, like so many of his generation, grapples with trust issues toward the establishment – and honestly, who could blame him? In times like these, where distrust in institutions and politicians is all too common, his wariness feels not only justified but almost inevitable. Thanks, Tom, for pausing to chat and share a laugh with your friends