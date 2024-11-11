Claire the red

This portrait is part of my series capturing members of Canberra’s local community. Here we have Claire Walters, whom I met by chance on one of my frequent wanderings around Civic. Claire has a remarkable story: she’s in her first year studying nursing and paramedicine. By day, she works full-time as a project manager in government, and in her spare time, studies, and volunteers with St. John Ambulance.

To do this type or work, it requires a deeply caring and empathetic nature, as well as strong communication skills which came across in our conversation. On a visual note, I couldn’t help but admire how the late morning light highlighted Claire’s beautiful red hair – kind of sums up her Instagram handle – 'Claire the red'. It was great meeting her on that lovely morning. Thank you for your time