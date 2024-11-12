laura_environmetal activist

An environmental activist - This is Lauren—a passionate volunteer I met at an environmental rally in Canberra dedicated to Protecting Native Forests and ending native forest logging. People from all walks of life had gathered with a unified message for our political leaders: safeguard our precious native forests and halt logging to preserve Australia’s pristine environment.

The rally highlighted the urgent, rising call to stop logging, pointing out that even China ended commercial logging in its native forests back in 2016. Protecting Australia’s forests is essential to creating a sustainable future as these ecosystems face mounting threats from climate change. A vision emerged of a national forest estate stretching from Tasmania’s ancient eucalyptus forests to the biodiverse landscapes of Queensland, protecting habitats across the country. By preserving these forests as a "universal commons," we’re ensuring that future generations inherit an environment that’s not only rich in biodiversity but resilient and sustainable.