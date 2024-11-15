Hannah and headdress

This has become one of my favourite photographs of the recent month - Embracing the joy of Halloween, I continue my intimate portrait series with a photograph from a captivating Halloween sequence featuring Hannah Urwin. This image highlights the stunning floral headdress, a true masterpiece that was an integral part of her breathtaking costume inspired by the May Queen from Midsommar.

Crafted with care and creativity, the ensemble was a labour of love, requiring 15 hours of dedication and 24 bags of flowers. The intricate headpiece harmonized beautifully with the flowing, vibrant dress, resulting in a look that was not only visually enchanting but also powerfully evocative