Intensity

let me set the context - A bronze statue of two figures stands quietly, often unnoticed, in Garema Place, Civic. It is a tribute to the Honourable Sir John Downer KCMG, QC (1844–1915), one of the founders of the Australian Federation and a member of the first Commonwealth Parliament. This work was commissioned by his youngest son, the Honourable Alexander R. Downer MP, and unveiled in May 1964.

The statue, titled Father and Son, was created by the artist John Dowie. It features bronze figures set within a fountain with a marble and tile basin. Unfortunately, the fountain is no longer functioning, and the sculpture appears neglected. Few pause to read the plaque or reflect on its historical significance.

Originally acquired by the National Capital Authority in 1986, this overlooked piece of history remains an intriguing, if often forgotten, part of Civic’s landscape. So, my question to the NCA – what are you doing about restoring this beautiful statue to its former glory???????