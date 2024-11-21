Previous
The Wine Connoisseur. by mortmanphotography
130 / 365

The Wine Connoisseur.

The Wine connoisseur.... lovely gentleman who works around the corner from where I live - helps out in the local SupaExpress marketplace and manages the wine section.......

A wine advocate with a connoisseur's flair,
He pours his passion with love and care.
Not just to sell, but to share the vine,
Each bottle, a story, each glass, divine
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
