130 / 365
The Wine Connoisseur.
The Wine connoisseur.... lovely gentleman who works around the corner from where I live - helps out in the local SupaExpress marketplace and manages the wine section.......
A wine advocate with a connoisseur's flair,
He pours his passion with love and care.
Not just to sell, but to share the vine,
Each bottle, a story, each glass, divine
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
25th October 2024 2:34pm
