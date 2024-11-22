Emily_not impressed

I often find myself out of sync with the @52 Frames competition, and this week is no exception. Unfortunately, this photo doesn't fit the submission timeline. Still, I wanted to share it as part of my intimate portrait series.
Meet Emily, my youngest. Her expression says it all: “I’m not impressed that I have to wait while you take yet another portrait of someone else.” That candid look of mild exasperation made this shot special.
This week’s focus is on high-key photography, and I think this portrait fits beautifully. High-key photography, at its core, is about flooding the frame with brightness—creating an image that feels light and airy. Here, the technique enhances the mood, bringing out both the softness of the moment and Emily’s personality.
I love how high-key photography lets me explore my creative side, but more than that, it’s about capturing memories that matter. Emily’s patience, humour, and love shine through in moments like these, and this portrait is one I’ll treasure forever