Our new neighbour

Summer’s here, and it seems we’ve rolled out the red carpet for our newest neighbour. The girls have dubbed this one “Tiny” – a bit of a misnomer because, while not as hulking or terrifying as some of their predecessors, Tiny’s still got that presence. This little character has been living their best life: soaking up the sun, giving the place a once-over, and casually staring us down like they’re deciding if we make the cut for their dream neighbourhood.

We’re pretty sure Tiny’s a returning champ from last year’s batch – maybe back for some nostalgia or just can’t resist the vibe here. Over the next few months, we’ll see if Tiny becomes a permanent fixture or moves on to bigger and better real estate. Fingers crossed Tiny doesn’t call in reinforcements for a family reunion!