This week’s @52frames challenge focuses on High Key photography, which, in its simplest form, involves creating an image where most of the frame is bright.
My subject for the challenge is the humble Gerbera—essentially a daisy. This popular ornamental flower is admired for its large, daisy-like blooms, vibrant colours, and long stems. Native to South Africa, Gerberas are widely grown for their beauty and are often used as cut flowers or grown as annuals in a variety of climates.
For this shoot, I captured the Gerbera in black and white, filling the frame to create a dreamlike quality. The result was intriguing, with a unique feel and aesthetic that differed from my usual work.
Interestingly, while Gerberas are highly prized as garden plants and cut flowers, they are now often seen growing wildly in gardens. Could this beautiful plant be considered a noxious weed in some cases? It’s certainly something to think about!