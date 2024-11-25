Lovely capture

In a series of intimate portraits showcasing local residents in Canberra, one features a young girl from the Manuka/Telopea area. For privacy reasons, her name and age remain undisclosed. I had the pleasure of photographing her family on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Telopea Park. What made this portrait truly unforgettable was the girl’s effortless charisma and the genuine, radiant smile she offered to the camera. There was a natural ease in the way she engaged, her expression reflecting both innocence and an unspoken depth of character. Wanting to do justice to her vibrant personality, I chose a multi-lens setup to explore different dimensions of her individuality. The resulting portrait goes beyond a mere image; it feels like a window into her world, a snapshot of a moment filled with life, warmth, and authenticity